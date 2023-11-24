Rivals join Arsenal in the race for a £52m-rated Brazilian teenager

Arsenal is facing increased competition in their pursuit of Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian “Messinho”. The 16-year-old Brazilian has garnered attention for his impressive performances, particularly in the U17 World Cup.

While Arsenal initially appeared to be leading the race for the talented prospect, Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly expressed interest. Moreover, Manchester United and Chelsea have entered the competition for Messinho, closely monitoring his development, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Despite Arsenal’s connection to Brazilian talent, with several top Brazilian players in their squad and sporting director Edu hailing from Brazil, they face stiff competition from other top clubs. The Gunners will need to navigate this increased competition carefully to secure the young talent’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Messinho was terrific at the U17 World Cup and every suitor is watching him closely, so it makes it difficult to win the race for his signature.

He is also just 16, so we need to wait for him to reach the legal age to travel before moving for him.

