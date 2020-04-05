Rivals Spurs in second bid to sign Arsenal reject?

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is claimed to be keen to raid former club Chelsea for two experienced stars in Olivier Giroud and Willian.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move to sign the tactical Brazilian forward, who is out of contract at the end of the season, although he is supposedly most likely to move to Barcelona according to reports.

The 33 year-old striker however left our club in order to join Chelsea in 2018, as part of the three-way move which saw Aubameyang join Arsenal, and Michy Batshuayi loaned to Dortmund, and is also likely to leave Stamford Bridge.

Giroud could well return to North London in order to join our rivals. The World Cup winner has spend much of the current campaign on the sidelines, playing third-choice to Michy Bathsuayi and Tammy Abraham. He has since returned to the first-team after injuries to the latter, and has been impressing, but with the Blues linked with a move for a new striker this summer, he could well find himself surplus to requirements once again.

Giroud admitted that he was the subject of interest to Tottenham in January, but Frank Lampard refused to allow him to leave the club without a replacement coming in, a request which wasn’t met.

Giroud could well get the opportunity to move back across London at the end of the season to team up with Mourinho, and he would be only the second player to have played for all of Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal in their careers, with fellow Frenchman William Gallas the other.

Having watched him play against us with Chelsea already, I don’t feel like it would feel completely weird seeing him at Spurs, but would he really want to be on the other side of the derby?

Giroud admitted that Inter was his favoured destination in January, but it could all be different this summer…

Patrick