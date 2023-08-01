Riyad Mahrez’s departure could see Arsenal lose a transfer target

Arsenal and Manchester City have been battling for Michael Olise in the last few weeks after his fine season at Crystal Palace.

Chelsea is another top Premier League club that wants to add him to their squad as one of the finest young talents in the league.

Olise has a fine left foot and plays on the right of attack, which makes him the ideal backup for Bukayo Saka.

The Frenchman has the potential to become one of the finest players in England, which is why Arsenal wants him to join their squad.

However, they could miss out on his signature as a report on The Athletic claims Manchester City could step up their pursuit of Olise following the departure of Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian has joined Al-Ahli and the report claims City could now push to beat Arsenal to sign Olise as a replacement for him.

Olise is one of the finest youngsters in the league at the moment and has the potential to deliver top performances for us if we sign him.

But we have a bloated squad and it is hard to see a new player move to the Emirates if we do not sell some men.

