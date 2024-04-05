Rob Edwards heaps praise on Arsenal star following his performance against Luton

Luton manager Rob Edwards was impressed by Emile Smith Rowe’s performance for Arsenal against his team on Wednesday night.

Smith Rowe earned a rare start in the game as Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory in a must-win encounter.

Luton proved to be no match for Arsenal, as the Gunners clinched another win, propelling them to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta made changes to his team for the game, granting starts to Reiss Nelson and Smith Rowe, among others.

Smith Rowe showcased superb form during the game, and following the match, Edwards was full of praise for him.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘He’s a really good player. I was lucky enough, he probably won’t remember, but I did a few England camps with him at the Under-20s when I was at the FA and I thought he was outstanding.

‘We played Portugal and we won 4-0 in Portugal [in 2019] and I thought he was brilliant and I’ve always been a big admirer of his.

‘I thought he was really good. He’s a top player. They’ve got a lot of top players here and he’s just been unfortunate not to get in but I think he’s an exceptional player.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe was one of our best players in the game and he showed why he is a player we should not sell him in the summer.

Injuries have played a major role in his career and if he stays fit, we can expect him to fight for a place in the team next term.

