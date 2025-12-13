Rob Edwards says his team must get the basics right or Arsenal will embarrass them

Rob Edwards is aware of the challenges his team would face if they fail to execute the basics correctly against Arsenal today. The Wolves manager knows that even small errors could be costly against a side of the Gunners’ calibre, who are eager to return to winning ways in the league.

Arsenal’s Position and Wolves’ Challenge

Arsenal will take on Wolves, aiming to bounce back after their last league defeat. While a draw would be considered a significant upset, the Gunners remain focused on avoiding complacency and ensuring they perform to their strengths throughout the match. Their confidence in securing a positive result is high, but Edwards insists that Wolves must demonstrate resilience and discipline to have any chance of challenging them.

Wolves themselves are motivated to use fixtures like this to show they still possess determination and fighting spirit. In their previous match against Manchester United, they appeared to be heading towards a positive result before ultimately losing. Edwards attributes that outcome to lapses in fundamental aspects of their play, which he warns could be even more costly against Arsenal.

Emphasis on Fundamentals

Speaking on the Wolves website, Edwards emphasised the importance of basic principles:

“We’ve got to run harder when we lose the ball, we’ve got to react quicker, we’ve got to sprint, we’ve got to fight and win more duels. In certain situations when we are in control of the game, we’ve got to make sure that we retain control of the game and it doesn’t just flip straight to the opposition in dangerous positions, which too often it did against United the other day.

“That could be from our own throw in, our goal kick, and these are basic things that we were having to really go over and value. Arsenal are arguably the best at every aspect of the game. They value every part of it. If we don’t do it in this one, then we don’t stand a chance.”

Edwards’ comments highlight the fine margins that Wolves must manage against one of the strongest sides in the league. Discipline, intensity, and attention to detail will be essential if they hope to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm and secure a positive outcome.