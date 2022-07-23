Arsenal defender admits that Arteta blocked his move to Newcastle

The amount of changes that Mikel Arteta has introduced since his appointment as manager at Arsenal has been incredible, and we are expecting to see a further exodus of players that are surplus to requirements in the next month or so. But one stalwart is the defencer Rob Holding who has always been in the squad available to replace any injured or suspended defenders at a moments notice.
AS Holding himself told the Athletic: ‘I’ve seen centre-halves come and go. I’m still here, I must be doing something right’
But now Holding has admitted that he very nearly left the Emirates when Steve Bruce was trying to take him on loan to Newcastle in 2020, but Arteta persuaded the ex-Bolton star to stay and fight for more game time. Holding said: “It was always going to be a loan. I was just back from my ACL injury and thought I needed a full season of playing.
“But after the Community Shield against Liverpool, the boss said to me, ‘You’re going to play here, I don’t know why you’re planning on going on loan’.
“And I said, ‘If I’m going to play here then yeah, I’m happy, no problem’. And I ended up playing 35-odd Premier League games that year.”
It’s quite amazing that Holding has been here for 7 years but is still only 26. He has Made 84 appearances all in all, and may make it to 100 this season, who knows? And who is betting against him still being here for the next few years, despite the arrival of Saliba?
———————————————————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arsenal’s boss talks about Zinchenko and what more we can expect from the transfer window
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s a good player – deserves respect for the role he’s played. In 20/21 he was our most used CB aside from Gabriel, I believe, and if nothing else we were good defensively that season, so he can’t be bad.
Last season he was a great team player and helped to close out some wins. Just a shame he had a very bad game against spurs as that’s going to be fresh in people’s memories for a while.
Good 4th choice CB for us now, how many teams can boast abetter 4 CB combo than Arsenal?
Untimely mistake, but if we ever sell Holding don’t forget to add the English tax to get max value.
This english nondens is beyond me….A good squad players but nothing more….English players are often overhyped…..
Nonsens
He’s a good squad player. People need to lay off with the criticism. He did a fantastic job last season play the role Arteta asked of him and is a good influence on the rest of the squad.
👍👍
Well said 👍👍
Excellent points made
The sort of player with the right attitude that every team needs
he is good backup to our cb, we need he is go
od lad
Has a great attitude and shows real determination whenever he is on the pitch.His lack of pace is a weakness which prevents him from being top quality but his technical skills have improved under Arteta,and apart from his aberration against Spurs, I thought he did very well when called upon.We seem to be well covered at CB particularly when you consider that Tomi plays in that position for Japan and is probably even more effective there than he is at RB.
Holding is one of those very MODERATE players who ideally we ought to move on. But he is our fourth best specialist CB and as such is needed as a squad player. Tomi, if and when fit, is a full back and not a CB, though we all know he can play CB if needed, but then we would have an inferior full back playing in his place and that is unwise and will not be happening IMO.
So, at least for the time being , given our busier fixture list this coming season, it is best Holding stays but plays as little as possible.
He is good but saliba will give him a tough time,we need Wilfred zaha and paqueta sell pepe