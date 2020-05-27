Rob Holding appears to respond to transfer speculation on social media

Rob Holding has been revealed as one of the defenders that Mikel Arteta may have to sell in the summer to make funds available for his transfer targets.

The Englishman has been one of the most unlucky signings that the club has made.

After joining the Gunners in the summer of 2016, he has been trusted by Arsenal’s last two managers, however, just when it seems like he was nailing down a first-team place, injury strikes.

The same happened to him again under Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta has not trusted him to become one of his regular starters.

The defender’s time at the Emirates might be up this summer as Arteta is expected to usher in a new set of defenders that he believes would help him achieve his goals for the team.

After the report naming Holding as one of the players that would likely be sold this summer came out, the England defender took to social media to post a cryptic message.

He posted a picture of himself in training and accompanied it with a caption which reads per Football London:

“Focus your energy on what you can control ‘’ followed by a muscle and football emoji.

Holding had the potential to be special but for one reason or another it has not worked out, sadly it may be best for him to find another club to further his career.