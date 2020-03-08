Rob Holding may soon find himself surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Is there a future at Arsenal for Rob Holding?

Rob Holding suffered a bad injury the last time he was sidelined and he is still yet to fully return to full fitness more than 400 days later.

The Englishman suffered his injury at the very wrong time as he was beginning to become Arsenal’s most reliable centre back and the club was looking to build their defence around him.

He is still developing and the club seems to still rate him as a talent, however, time waits for no one and Arsenal appear to have moved on from the defender.

They signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in the last transfer window, the former has finally debuted for the Gunners and seems to have stolen the left centre back spot.

Shkodran Mustafi has also been rebirthed since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal’s new manager and Sokratis has hardly put a foot wrong under the Spaniard.

Holding now faces a tough challenge if he plans to play his way back into the Arsenal team.

William Saliba arrives next summer and the young Frenchman is yet another defender that Holding will have to contend with.

This summer would be a defining one for the Englishman, if he can fight his way back into the team through his preseason form, he might have a future but if he doesn’t then he probably has to leave Arsenal to build a career for himself.