Rob Holding opens up on how Ozil made him believe Arsenal will win the league

Rob Holding has been a constant presence at the Emirates, having been with the club for nearly a decade, witnessing the tenure of the past three managers.

During his time at Arsenal, the English defender had the privilege of playing alongside renowned talents such as Santi Cazorla, Alexis Sanchez, and Mesut Ozil, to name a few. These individuals were among the standout performers for Arsenal in the past decade, and Holding had the opportunity to share the dressing room with them.

Among these remarkable players, one individual left an indelible mark on Holding’s memory: Mesut Ozil. The German playmaker’s sheer magic in matches and on the training ground made a lasting impression on Holding. In fact, Holding recently recounted a particular training session where Ozil’s skills were so mesmerising that it left him awestruck. This experience further strengthened Holding’s belief that Arsenal had the potential to compete for and win the league title.

Ozil’s exceptional abilities and the impact he had on his teammates, including Holding, highlight the profound influence he had during his time at Arsenal.

Holding told the Jaxxon Podcast, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“I remember a session, when [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan had just signed. We did a possession-based drill and those two were on the same team. They just completely ran it around us, just passing to each other, barely using anyone else. It was frightening.

“I thought we were going to win the league. I thought with these guys we’re just going to rip it up now and it’s going to be incredible. His [Ozil’s] football intelligence is just so high.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ozil was one of the finest talents we signed under Arsene Wenger and the German showed his class when he was at the peak of his career.

However, after he signed his last big-money contract at the club, his performance level dropped significantly, which could be a function of his age.

But we will always keep the memories we shared very close as he gave us some very good moments.

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…