Rob Holding – The best £2million that Arsenal ever spent?

Rob Holding Must be Appreciated
“I am sorry he doesn’t cost 50 million,” goes the famous line from Arsene Wenger. Rob Holding, a two million punt from Bolton under the recommendation of Steve Bould, has been mocked by many as an example of the lack of defensive quality at Arsenal football club. “How can you employ Luiz, Mustafi and Holding as your centrebacks?” they say. “Spend some money and get in someone with quality like Maguire.”
While Maguire is a good defender, so is Rob Holding, and he has been the centerpiece of the second-best defense in the Premier League this season. How about that, huh?
Defending, ultimately, requires quality, especially in modern teams that attack aggressively. However, it is still significantly a unit job, the work of an entire team. A defender need only be ‘good enough’ to function as part of the unit.
That is exactly what Rob Holding is. He is not an athletic freak, though he isn’t weak at all either. He is not best technically and neither is he some genius defender. But he can surely tackle, track, organize, communicate, head a ball, pass the ball and bully the opponent. It is these attributes, unspectacular though they are, that have come together to make a good defender out of the boy from Bolton. Decent yet effective. The basics are done well and, sometimes, that is enough.
Rob Holding has gone on up to another level this season under Arteta. His ball-playing has improved very much. His actions are cleaner. He does not make errors of judgment. He is basically the prototypical defender, something out of a textbook, something alright. Maybe Arsenal should be starting a more exceptional defender. Maybe he should only be a substitute for a more experienced option. Maybe. However, Rob Holding is playing very well and is deserving of some real appreciation for it.
Agboola Israel
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’s a consistent performer like Sanchez and Monreal. To go back to top four, we need more consistent players like them
Rob Holding is not good enough. He made too many mistakes.
He’s a good player. At the very least he’s good back up and worth well over £2 million. He can play anywhere on the back line. Very valuable to us.
At last, a sensible article about one of our defenders.
Why we constantly harangue and put down our players, even when they are performing well.
Our defence, currently having the second best GA in the PL, have a useless right back, two error ridden centre backs not fit for the purpose, a top class left back who has missed more games than he’s played and yet the myth goes on and on and on that we haven’t had a defence since the Invincibles.
Another great Wenger quote as well by the way!!!
Ken, we still lost 10 games most by 1 goal margins, trust Mikel has sorted out the defense as we are no longer the whipping boys,but individual errors have cost us those 10 loses. Individual errors need to be cut down while midfield and attack needs to be improved.
Rob ,Mari are good defenders, let down by Luiz.
Cedric is a decent squad player, we still need back up at LB and most definitely an upgrade over Xhaka
Ken you confuse me, you are saying our defence is good, is it? Style of play often dictates how many goals you let in or how many you score. To say our defence is good when our style of play doesn’t allow us to win games (losing ten in the league, knocked out of two cups early) is only half the story. If and when we start scoring and winning and our defence is still as frugal, you might have an argument. Being negative and scared to attack because we need to stop leaking goals doesn’t really make us a good defensive side. It does if you are happy with how we are doing at the moment but until we start playing football to win games our stats are misleading.
Rob Holding has developed into a very good player. He isnt top class by any means but he is a capable player and to an extent pretty reliable. I think he is at least worth ten times what we paid for him and for a current Arsenal purchace, thats a rarity.
He can play any where at the back. RB/CB/ LB in many formations. 4-4-2/3-4-3/. I like his consistency
A SENSIBLE AND REALISTIC ARTICLE. GREAT PERSPECTIVE TOO, WHICH IS NOT SOMETHING WE ALWAYS GET ON HERE.
Spot on Reggie.His lack of pace is his only major weakness but of course the likes of Adams and Bobby Moore were not quick but had great positional sense.
Anelka would be the best signing personally, for the price and the return we got for him .
Another gem for Arsene.
Or Cesc 👌