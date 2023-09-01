Rob Holding undergoing Palace medical in £4m move

Rob Holding is currently undergoing a medical at Crystal Palace, signalling an imminent move from Arsenal to the Eagles. The two clubs have reportedly agreed on a transfer fee of £4 million for the defender.

Holding has faced challenges in securing regular playing time at Arsenal, particularly since Mikel Arteta took charge. His situation deteriorated further with Arsenal’s signings of Jakub Kiwior and Jurrien Timber in the past eight months.

Given this, Arsenal has encouraged Holding to seek a new club, as they aim to offload surplus players during this transfer window. Despite interest from several clubs, Crystal Palace has emerged as the destination of choice for the defender, as reported by The Athletic.

Holding had just one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, and according to the report, he is expected to sign a three-year deal with Crystal Palace if all goes according to plan. This move represents an opportunity for Holding to rejuvenate his career and secure more regular playing time with his new club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding is a loyal player, but the time has come for him to change his environment so we can move on.

The Englishman will do well at a midtable club like Palace, but he was nowhere near being good enough for us.

We now have to focus on offloading others to have the right balance and the manager can focus on the players he wants to work with in this campaign.