Rob Holding update after late withdrawal against Man City

Arsenal’s Rob Holding will undergo a scan tomorrow after having to pull out of the starting line-up against Manchester City yesterday.

The 25 year-old was set to start the fixture at the Etihad alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of the defence, but had to pull out with a tight hamstring shortly before kick off.

David Luiz stepped in and put in a decent performance, but the club will now sweat over the availability of the Englishman moving forwards.

After the final whistle, Mikel Arteta was quizzed on the late change, asking how bad he thought the injury was.

“We don’t know,” the manager said after last night’s match (via Arsenal Media).

“But it was bad enough to make the decision to get Rob out of the game and to get David in.

“David was really focused, he came on and I think he had a really good game.”

The DailyMail has now confirmed that the defender will undergo scans tomorrow on the injury, before deciding whether he could possibly be back in action ahead of Thursday’s Europa League group opener against Rapid Vienna.

Holding has been a consistent performer at the back this term, and could well be an outside shot to break into the England squad ahead of the European Championships next summer, but you would think he would need to stay relatively injury free this term to be considered.

Did we miss Holding yesterday? With Pablo Mari, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers all believed to be closing on a return to full fitness, could Holding struggle to break back into the team if he is sidelined?

Patrick