Rob Holding’s performance against Palace shows that Arsenal have a top quality backup player

When we talk about the titles Arsene Wenger won, we rightly mention the same legendary names.

In the Frenchman’s first Double, Petit and Viera were labelled the best midfield partnership in England, Overmars scored crucial goals in the run in, a young Anelka emerged, and our famous back 5 grinded out consecutive 1-0 victories.

Just as crucial though was when injuries and suspension hit us, fringe players like Grimandi and Christopher Wreh stepped in and contributed.

In Mr Wenger’s second Double, three keepers qualified for a winners medal while Matthew Upson deputised at times for Adams and Keown, Luzhnyi for Dixon.

Even when we went a season unbeaten things were not perfect. For a spell we would not have Viera or Gilberto in the middle (sometimes both) but could trust an Edu or Parlour to come out from the cold and never let us down.

My point is, no matter the title winners throughout history, every Champions need squad players. Individuals who will sit on the bench but when you need them to can contribute. They don’t even have to do anything spectacular, yet they always ensure you a 7/8 out of 10 performance. These are personalities who are certainly not happy to be a substitute but are professional enough where they remain positive in training.

Often they make a career choice, be a big fish in a small pond elsewhere where you most likely won’t lift trophies, or not play every week but have silverware on your CV?

In the meantime they improve by being around world class talent every day.

Arsenal are 10 games away from immortality. Given we have one of the youngest squads in the division it would go down as one of the great Prem stories if we lifted the trophy for the 4th time, and our first for 19 years .

Rightfully so, Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard,Saliba, etc, would become legends, and names that live forever. Trossard’s signing would be celebrated while brilliant decisions from Arteta, such as pushing Xhaka further forward would be heralded.

Rob Holding won’t be the first person on people’s lips yet yesterday, with Saliba on the side-lines he came in and played his part, again what a title winning squad needed.

This was the defender’s first League start since last season’s North London Derby where he was bullied so much, he felt the only way to stop Son was two challenges that warranted him getting sent off.

Our manager has a history of not tolerating players who don’t follow his ethos, sometimes he doesn’t forgive at all. The Spaniard waited only till now to give the centre back an opportunity from the start in the Prem to make amends for a careless red card, which played a huge part in us not qualifying for the Champions League.

Holding couldn’t argue with, based on form, Saliba and Gabriel have done little wrong for there to be a reason to break up that pairing.

In our first leg of the last 16 tie against Sporting Lisbon though, Kiwior was preferred to start in Portugal, confirming that Holding was now 4th choice in the pecking order.

Quite a fall from grace for someone who was talked out of going to Newcastle or Leeds on loan in the past two summers.

So going into this week Holding knew he’s not in his bosses long term plans. It’s not clear if the club want to extend his contract, and not many Gooners have been campaigning for him to be featuring more.

Despite that, he was terrific on Thursday when replacing Saliba, so great, he’s now ahead of Kiwior in the queue.

4-1 against Palace might make you think that the Gunners didn’t have a lot of defending to do. Yet even low on confidence the Eagles possess tricky attackers who like to run at you, dribbling with the ball. Against the likes of Zaha your focus has to be on point with the player looking for one touch to draw a foul. Yet Holding never lost concentration with Saliba not missed.

For Holding to play to the standard he has in his last two matches is testament to his character. He hasn’t let it impact his confidence, yet hasn’t sulked and been unprofessional. He patiently waited for his chance and made it count .

Where the likes of Reiss Nelson and Vieira didn’t take advantage of their chance in Europe, Holding has gotten himself noticed .

He’s done this before.

In the 2017 FA Cup Final, injuries and suspensions meant the then 20 year old started at Wembley, having only played 9 League games. Helped by BFG, the 2 million signing from Bolton produced what remains one of his finest performances. As the Ox said at full time Holding was so relaxed ‘he doesn’t know what he’s just done‘.

With his contract due to expire in 2024, the next window will be his employers last chance to get a decent fee for their asset.

Both parties might decide that after 7 years in North London it might be beneficial if he goes somewhere where he can play more often.

It wouldn’t shock me if he turned out very good elsewhere.

Some in his position don’t peak till their early thirties so at 27 , Holding still has a lot to learn. I have always maintained under the current regime Holding can be taught and developed into a better player.

He might have done enough this week to convince those in power he’s a reliable squad player to have around the place. That’s how good he’s been in the last 4 days.

Holding could play 30- 40 fixtures for a mid-table side who don’t compete for honours, or he can play 20-25 times a season and lift trophies.

He’s already got two FA Cup medals and needs to feature two more times in the Prem to be guaranteed a winners medal if the next 10 games go well.

It hasn’t been confirmed how long Saliba will be out for but I trust Holding.

If we become Champions, Holding’s display against Palace might not be remembered as clearly as others, but make no mistake it was what every Champions need.

The forgotten man for most of the season might be about to play a massive part when it truly matters.

If he defends like he did this weekend for our next 10 games we will be Champions.

Dan