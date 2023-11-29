Robbie Savage advises Arsenal to buy one of these 3 players to kick on even further

Arsenal, according to Robbie Savage, cannot go wrong with a move for one of Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, or Ivan Toney.

In an interview with Teamtalk, the Manchester United icon claims Arsenal must spend big money on a striker if they want to win the league in 2023–24, as their center forwards, Nketiah and Jesus, just aren’t good enough.

To back up Savage’s assertion, one could say that Arsenal’s top opponents, Manchester City and Liverpool, have reliable goal suppliers. While City has Erling Haaland (14 goals in 13 games), the Reds have Mohammed Salah (ten goals in 13 games).

“From the Premier League, you’re looking at [Ivan] Toney from Brentford, and beyond that, [Dusan] Vlahovic of Juventus and [Victor] Osimhen from Napoli,” Savage told TEAMtalk.

“Arsenal need to be looking at the three of them and saying, ‘Do you know what? If we add one of those to our team, they can add another 20 goals-plus to our side over a season’. It could make all the difference.

“Those three, I think, can do that [for Arsenal]. Toney’s proven he can do that for Brentford and is a low-risk signing for me as he can already do it in the Premier League.

“Vlahovic and Osimhen, they’re two other proven options — what a player Osimhen is, by the way! — and if I were at Arsenal in charge of their transfers, those are the three names I’d be giving to the board.”

On whether a January deal is possible for any, Savage replied, “It’ll be hard, but I’d be pushing the club to get one of them in.

“Edu needs to challenge the club to try get one of them in and whether such a deal in January is possible.

“Yes, January might be a tough ask, but looking ahead to the summer, I think those three names are the players they need to target for next season and beyond.

“I do think Arsenal have two very good centre forwards in Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, but I just think a new striker to add to that competition, and one who can get a guaranteed 20 to 25 goals a season, would make all the difference to them.”

What Savage says is really a reiteration of what we’ve been hearing week after week. It will be intriguing to watch who Mikel Arteta signs. Fortunately, I believe that any of the three will be successful at the Emirates.

