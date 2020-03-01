Robert Pires compares Premier League star to Arsenal Legend, is he right?

Robert Pires claims that Jack Grealish reminds him of Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp.

The former Arsenal winger reckons that the Aston Villa captain is a great footballer who is destined for much better things and he backs him to have a solid career in the game.

Grealish is one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League at the moment. He is the major shining light of the Villa side that gained promotion to the Premier League last season and he has continued to lead their survival charge in this campaign.

Grealish has been linked with moves away from Villa for a long time now and he came close to joining Tottenham before helping Villa gain promotion back into the Premier League.

Pires played alongside Bergkamp for six years at Arsenal and he has compared both players in terms of technicality. He also hailed Grealish’s unselfish nature as he continues to help his team brave through the storm in the Premier League.

Pires said as quoted by the Sun: “Jack is a great footballer with a good technique – and I love watching him play because he reminds me of Dennis Bergkamp.

“He has great vision, he isn’t a selfish player because he always wants to do what is best for the team, and I think he has a great future.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on Jack, because he is still a young player learning the game, and Dennis was an incredible talent and a champion.

“But Grealish is a very complete player and I think the key for him is to keep playing like he enjoys his football.”

A very bold claim by Pires, personally I think he is wrong but the Invincible knows Bergkamp inside out and so I suppose he is in a much better position judge.