Robert Pires compares the current Arsenal team with the one he played in

Robert Pirès remains a legendary figure in Arsenal’s history, having played for the club between 2000 and 2006. During that time, he established himself as one of the finest wingers in world football, helping the Gunners secure multiple trophies under Arsène Wenger. His spell in North London included unforgettable moments, none more memorable than his role in the iconic 2003–2004 Invincibles season, a campaign that remains unmatched in Premier League history.

After the 2006 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona, Pirès departed Arsenal, yet his impact had already been firmly cemented. Among the various clubs he represented, Arsenal was where he played the most league matches, and it is clear that he continues to hold deep affection for the Gunners. Even in retirement, he remains an admirer of the team, expressing his hopes that they will soon add more league titles and trophies to their storied history.

Pirès on Comparing Eras

With Arsenal once again competing at the top level under Mikel Arteta, questions often arise about how the current side compares to Wenger’s great teams of the early 2000s. Pirès has now offered his perspective on this comparison, emphasising that the two eras cannot be judged as identical.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, he explained, “No, because football has changed, it has evolved. Today, Michael Arteta plays a 4-3-3. At the time, with Arsene Wenger, we played a 4-4-2. And I think, if we have to compare, in my opinion, it’s just me, but the football of 2003-2004 was much faster and much more fluid than today’s. But then, it depends on the players you have. I was privileged. I played with Vieira, Gilberto Silva, Edu, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Kanu, and so on, it’s easy to play football with them.”

Pirès’ reflections highlight both the tactical evolution of the sport and the exceptional talent that defined Arsenal’s golden era. While acknowledging the differences, he also recognises that success always depends on the quality of players at a manager’s disposal.

A Bright Future Under Arteta

Although Pirès does not see a direct similarity between the two sides, he has made it clear that Arsenal’s current squad possesses the quality required to win trophies. Arteta’s team has developed into one of the most competitive in Europe, blending youth, experience, and tactical discipline. Supporters believe this group is capable of replicating, or at least approaching, the success Wenger achieved with his Invincibles.

For Pirès and many others closely associated with the club, the hope remains that Arsenal can once again dominate domestically and compete strongly in Europe. With the progress made in recent seasons, there is renewed optimism that a new chapter of silverware is on the horizon.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…