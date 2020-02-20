Robert Pires expects Arsenal youngster to become a superstar

Robert Pires has backed Gabriel Martinelli to live up to his potential and become a great player for Arsenal.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal for just £6 million last summer from the Brazilian side, Ituano. He has taken the season by storm after netting 10 times for the Gunners to become the team’s second top scorer.

Most football fans believe that he can get to the top of the game if he keeps his cool, but there have been many players who broke out that way but never really reached their full potential.

Pires has become the latest Arsenal legend who has backed the attacker to become a star for Arsenal and he even went as far as claiming that the Gunners would rely on him for years to lead the team.

The Frenchman said as quoted by Sports Witness: “He’s the revelation. I think he’ll confirm this and will be a very important player for the club. He’s not going anywhere (laughs). He’s part of the players who have a real potential, on who we will lean for years to come. It’s important to have players like him”.

Martinelli has been an important part of Arteta’s plans since he became Arsenal’s manager, he has received an abundance of praise including from Liverpool manager Jurgen Kopp, who called him the talent of the century.

It is impossible to argue with either Pires or Klopp. the teenager is a rare find and one of the few occasions in recent years where Arsenal have got it spot on in the transfer window.