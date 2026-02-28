Robert Pires is not worried about Arsenal youngster on loan

Ethan Nwaneri completed a move to Olympique Marseille because Arsenal believed Roberto De Zerbi was the right coach to support his development. The youngster had attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, yet Arsenal were unconvinced that those environments would provide the same level of guidance and progression.

Marseille were confident he could contribute to their ambitions in the second half of the season, and De Zerbi integrated him into the squad immediately after his arrival. However, the managerial situation changed swiftly, with De Zerbi departing shortly afterwards and leaving Nwaneri needing to impress a new coach.

A Change in Circumstances

In the club’s first match under an interim manager, Nwaneri did not feature, prompting concerns about how his role might evolve. The appointment of Habib Beye as the new permanent manager has now reshaped the situation, presenting both uncertainty and opportunity for the young midfielder.

There are fears that he may not receive as much playing time as he would have under De Zerbi. Nevertheless, every top player must adapt and prove their worth regardless of the manager in charge. This period represents an important test of Nwaneri’s resilience and professionalism as he seeks to establish himself within the squad.

Pires Backs the Youngster

Former Arsenal player Robert Pires is not overly concerned about Nwaneri’s prospects. Speaking via GFFN, he expressed confidence in the youngster’s ability to succeed under the new regime.

“The English aren’t afraid of anything,” Pires said. “I’m not worried about him. He is technically very good, he takes players on, he provokes.

“Over the last three months, Habib Beye can bring him something – and vice versa. What is good for him is that Habib speaks English very well.”

Pires’ remarks suggest that Nwaneri possesses both the talent and mentality required to navigate this transitional period. While managerial changes can disrupt a player’s rhythm, they can also provide fresh opportunities. For Nwaneri, the challenge now is to demonstrate his quality consistently and secure his place under Beye’s leadership.