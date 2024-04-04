Robert Pires reveals he turned down Real Madrid to join Arsenal as he advises Mbappe

Robert Pires has revealed his decision to choose a move to Arsenal over Real Madrid and has advised Kylian Mbappe to follow suit by turning down the Spanish club.

It is widely anticipated that the French striker will make a move to La Liga in the summer after a prolonged period of mutual interest between the player and Real Madrid.

Real is poised to sign him as a free agent once his contract with PSG expires, putting an end to years of speculation.

While Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, his potential move to Real Madrid may require adjustments within the team, particularly considering Vinicius Junior currently occupies a similar role to Mbappe.

While it’s a dream for many players to don the Real Madrid jersey, Pires has urged Mbappe to reject their advances, drawing from his own experience of turning down the Spanish giants in favour of Arsenal.

The Arsenal icon told AS:

‘I’m sorry, Kylian, but you weren’t the first player to say no to Real Madrid.

‘I don’t know what decision he will make in the end, but I turned Madrid down because I had two other options. I’m sure that if I didn’t have the opportunity of going to Arsenal or Juventus I would have gone to Real Madrid. That’s for sure’.

Pires had his reasons for turning down Madrid for us and Mbappe has his reasons for wanting to move to Madrid.

We are not in the running to sign him, so his decisions about his future do not concern us.

