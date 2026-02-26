Robert Pires used Mikel Arteta’s example to send Marseille a message

Olympique Marseille have appointed a new manager, a development that could attract interest from Arsenal, particularly with Ethan Nwaneri currently on loan at the French club until the summer.

Habib Beye has been tasked with guiding Marseille through the remainder of the season, and Arsenal will hope he can play a positive role in Nwaneri’s development. The young midfielder’s progress is being closely monitored, and stability at the managerial level could prove beneficial during his temporary spell in France.

In their pursuit of a return to the summit of French football, OM have developed a reputation for frequently changing coaches. The club have rarely retained the same manager for two full seasons over the past decade, with fourteen different individuals taking charge since 2015. Such turnover has made it difficult to build sustained momentum or implement a long-term vision.

Lessons from Arsenal’s patience

By contrast, Arsenal have demonstrated a willingness to exercise patience. Mikel Arteta has been in charge since the end of 2019, despite periods in which the team struggled to secure major honours. That continuity has allowed the club to establish a clear identity and gradually strengthen its squad.

Arteta now appears close to delivering significant success, vindicating the faith placed in him during more challenging periods. Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires believes Marseille should adopt a similar approach with Beye.

Pires urges trust in Beye

Speaking via Sport Witness, Pires said:

“We have to trust him [Beye] and give him time,” he said.

“The best example to follow is Mikel Arteta. After three months, Arsenal wanted to fire him. But the sporting director, Edú, trusted him, and Arteta got the results everyone knows.

“I don’t know if OM is capable of doing the same, given their need for serenity and stability. There are no other solutions.”

Pires’ comments underline the importance of stability and patience, qualities he believes are essential if Marseille are to achieve long term success.