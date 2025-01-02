Roberto de Zerbi turns attention towards signing Arsenal man

The French side has already made significant investments in their roster, acquiring several talented players during the summer. However, their ambition to compete at the highest level has prompted them to revisit the market this winter. According to La Providence, two Premier League defenders are on Marseille’s radar, and Kiwior is one of them.

The Poland international joined Arsenal in January 2023 and, while not a regular starter, has proven to be a valuable asset for Mikel Arteta’s team. Kiwior has been utilised primarily as a backup centre-back, providing crucial depth to Arsenal’s defence in a demanding season. Despite his limited appearances, his versatility and reliability have made him a key figure in Arteta’s squad rotation.

Marseille sees Kiwior as an ideal addition to their backline, given his experience and ability to adapt to different playing styles. However, Arsenal is reportedly reluctant to let him leave, especially during a season where the Gunners are competing on multiple fronts, including the Premier League title race and European competitions. Losing Kiwior without securing a suitable replacement could leave Arsenal exposed to potential defensive crises later in the campaign.

While Marseille’s interest underscores Kiwior’s growing reputation, Arsenal’s stance on his availability remains firm. The club views the Polish defender as essential cover for their starting centre-backs, and his departure would leave a significant void in the squad. Kiwior’s importance has become even more pronounced as Arsenal continues to deal with injuries and suspensions across the team.

Unless Marseille makes an offer too good to refuse, or Arsenal identifies an alternative to replace Kiwior immediately, the Gunners are unlikely to sanction a move. For now, it seems the defender will remain at the Emirates, continuing to play a supporting role in Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware this season.