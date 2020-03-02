Robin van Persie explains his controversial statement which angered Arsenal fans

Robin van Persie continuing to try and explain his acrimonious departure from Arsenal.

Robin van Persie has revealed that he regrets his choice of words when he left Arsenal for Manchester United in 2012.

The Dutchman left Arsenal for £24 million that summer after rejecting a new contract offer from the Gunners and delivered what seemed to be a parting shot at the Gunners on his unveiling.

He claimed that he listened to “the little boy inside of me in these situations” before making the move and those words seemed to rub pepper into the wounds his transfer had caused Arsenal’s fans.

He has now clarified his comments and admitted that he should probably have used another word.

When asked about the statement, Van Persie said as quoted by the Daily Star: “Yes, maybe I should have chosen different words.

“I didn’t want to upset anyone, I was just trying to explain why I made that decision to win and to accept this challenge.”

It does seem that van Persie is trying to rewrite history a little bit now, he keeps “trying” to explain away what went down, for example, why he left saying that he was not offered a new contract and so on.

I am highly doubtful his latest comments will make much difference to his standing within the Arsenal community.

Van Persie was a hit at Old Trafford in his first season with Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, helping the team 26 goals and with 15 assists in his first campaign at Old Trafford.