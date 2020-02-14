Robin van Persie finally reveals why he left Arsenal for Manchester United

Robin van Persie puts the blame squarely on Arsenal.
When Robin van Persie moved from Arsenal to Manchester United in the summer of 2012, he was branded a “snake” and so many other names.
The Dutchman did pen a letter to the Arsenal fans that he was leaving them but he never mentioned why.
That has been a secret for such a long time but not anymore as he has finally revealed the details of what led to his acrimonious exit from Arsenal.
The Dutchman had taken over the mantle of scoring the goals for Arsenal after Thierry Henry left and he had become a fan’s favourite.
However, with a single season left on his contract at the time, Van Persie decided to force a move away to Manchester United where he would eventually win a Premier League title.
He has now revealed that he left the Gunners because the team didn’t offer him a new deal at the time.
He claimed that the Gunners probably got tired of him so he had to leave.
He said as quoted in the Sun: “You can compare [me being at Arsenal] to being married. Me and my wife – Arsenal – were married for eight years.
“After eight years, my wife, possibly got a bit tired of me. Those are the facts.
“If Arsenal are not offering you a new deal… you can have different views on things but the fact is Arsenal never offered me a new deal.
“Then you have a look around. I was ambitious. I still wanted to win the league. That is life.
“I ended up having three options. One option abroad disappeared quickly. Then it was City or Manchester United.
“What people don’t know, during the transfer, loads of things are happening behind the scenes.
“You have to take a lot on and make a choice based on what your targets are but also deal with the facts.
“One of the main facts was that Arsenal got tired of me. That was the starting point – they didn’t offer me a new deal.
“We had loads of chats with Wenger, with [Ivan] Gazidis. They gave me no decision to make.”
Personally I do not believe him and unless the club comes out and confirms or denies his claim we will never know the real truth.
However, if the club did refuse to offer him a new contract then that does put a little bit of a different slant on things. But still, his behaviour after he left still makes him a snake.
VP was injured for several years and wenger was scared of giving him a contract extension while he was almost always injured, then he got over his injury woes and rediscovered form just when he had about two years left on his contract.Mistake we get and the board made was that they didnt offer him a new contract immediately because they were still scared he could pick up injuries yet again. They had to wait till after eighteen months, when he had about twelve months left on his contract to offer an extension. Who does that really. You can Blame him all you want but it wasn’t his fault. Can you imagine the best damn striker in the epl waiting for a whole 18 months to get an offer of a contract extension while his existing contract was dwindling.
Sounds about right. Arsenal seem to always be counting the Penny’s and not looking at the bigger picture.
It will be interesting to see what happens with auba. I would be offering him a new contract and making it very public o have done and want him to stay. If he leaves it is then entirely down to him. We know clubs will low ball us at this point regardless so why not out the ball in his court and get other clubs interested at the same time if he was to refuse.
Yet we continued to extend Diaby…. Makes sense right… Mr Wenger had his favorites