Robin van Persie on a potential return to the Emirates – “It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans”

Robin Van Persie is probably one of the most controversial players involved in one of the most controversial transfers in our recent history. As many of us can recall, the flying Dutchman who had represented Arsenal from 2004-2012, made the move to Manchester United in the summer of 2012 for a total package of £24million.

He made the move after forcing Arsenal’s hand to sell by pushing for a challenge elsewhere for more silveware. The fact he made the move to United when Robin van Persie was club captain angered the fans the most, furthermore his comments about the move right after his arrival to United would’ve been more infuriating for the gooners, with him saying the “the little boy in him” wanted to join United.

This was totally needless to say when you’re joining a big rival. He certainly got what he wanted in his first season with the Red Devils, winning the Premier League title and the Golden Boot as well, however he forever fractured his relationship with Arsenal faithful!

In a recent interview with Sportscast, Van Persie was asked about a potential return to the Gunners one day and he had this to say: “I don’t expect to work at Arsenal. I think that door is closed,”

“Because of my switch to Manchester United, that is my assessment.

“You never know in football, but that is my assessment. It is still sensitive for them, not for me. It is especially sensitive for the Arsenal fans. I have learned that planning so far ahead makes no sense at all. I don’t want that either.

“I mainly live in the here and now. I really enjoy it here and I am very proud to be the coach of SC Heerenveen. I feel very welcome within the club and among the fans. I also think that is important that you feel welcome.”

This will certainly come as an insult to some gooners, him labeling us as sensitive will not go down well with some fans and it’s absolutely understandable. I don’t think any fan base in the world would be happy to see their starman, and captain for that matter, moving to a rival as big as United.

Regardless of the animosity between the the club and him however we really do hope he goes on to have a good managerial career. He could have been a cult hero at the club if he wasn’t considered such a traitor.

How did you all feel about these comments gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…