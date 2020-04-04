Robin van Persie reveals which Arsenal or Man Utd shirt number he preferred

Robin van Persie will always divide opinion among Arsenal fans and his move to Manchester United in the summer of 2012 hasn’t helped his reputation at all.

The Dutchman remains one of the Premier League’s best ever imports and after spending some years at Arsenal, he made a shock move to United in 2012.

While he played for the Gunners, he wore both the Number 11 and Number 10 on his shirt, but when he moved to Old Trafford, both numbers were occupied by some of the club’s biggest names already.

He eventually settled for the number 20 and had a good season with Sir Alex Ferguson’s side as he became their top scorer in that campaign.

Despite playing longer at Arsenal, the former striker has claimed that the shirt number he wore at Manchester United was the most significant during his time in the Premier League.

In a surprising answer when asked to pick the shirt he preferred at his back between the number 10 he wore at Arsenal and the number 20 he wore at Old Trafford, he said as quoted in the Manchester Evening News:

“I have to make a decision?

“Well No.10, the number itself is nicer than 20…but it’s the story with it that makes it special.

“I will go for 20 because that story has more impact.”

Yes and that story is not one he should be too proud about.