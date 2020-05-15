Robin van Persie subtly shades Arsenal over his move to Manchester United

Robin van Persie has aimed another sly dig at Arsenal over his move from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2012.

The Dutchman had been Arsenal’s and one of the Premier League’s top strikers for some years, yet he had won just the FA Cup in eight years with Arsenal.

He was then attracting the attention of Europe’s top sides including Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City.

He would eventually join United in one of the most contentious and controversial transfers in the Premier League.

Quite a few Arsenal fans haven’t forgiven him for his move to Old Trafford and he has been talking about the move.

His latest comment about the controversial transfer was that he left Arsenal for United because he wanted to play for a team that knew how to win.

He also claimed that the then United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson, played an important role in his choice to join the Red Devils.

He told Premier League productions as quoted by the Sun: “Ferguson made the difference for me in my choice to choose Manchester United.

“Because of the way he manages, the stories I heard, because of the players that were there.

“I really wanted to win and when I look at that team of [Ryan] Giggs, [Michael] Carrick, [Paul] Scholes, [Nemanja] Vidic, [Rio] Ferdinand they were all winners, they won it all.”

He added: “I was like ‘I want to be part of that’.

“I was in that period of my life where I felt like a winner but I wasn’t so I had to win.

“I needed to go to a team that knew how to win.”

Seems van Persie has given up trying to get back in the good books of Arsenal fans, it is as if he just cannot help himself when it comes to his big mouth.