Rocky start for Lacasse’s Canada with 0-0 draw against Nigeria in Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Canada failed to kick off their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 account with a win, drawing 0-0 against a stubborn Nigeria, who managed to contain them even though the African side was dominated throughout the game. Tuning into the match, Gooners may have been hoping to see Sabrina D’Angelo and Cloe Lacasse start for Canada, but unfortunately, that wasn’t in coach Bev Priestman’s game plan; D’Angelo was an unused sub while Cloe Lacasse started on the bench only to be introduced at the start of the second half.

The CONCACAF giants had every belief that they would dispatch the inexperienced West African side, and they clearly showed their confidence in how they dominated possession and moved the ball around. Still, they needed help to create something that could trouble Nigeria’s block-solid defence.

Nigeria’s game plan as the match went on was to be as defensive as possible. Once in possession of the ball, they opted to kick it forward to their star striker, Asisat Oshoala, whose technical ability and physical traits troubled the Canadian back-line.

The game was tight; neither team had clear chances to score. While Canada dominated play, they had 68% possession, making 470 passes (395 completed); Nigeria, with 32% possession and 232 passes (134 completed), just held on to the draw, probably comfortable with picking up a point against Canada.

Canada had a bright chance to score on the spot early in the second half, a penalty that would have won them the match. However, Christine Sinclair’s penalty was saved by Nigeria’s goalie, Chiamaka Nnadozi.

Canada were unlucky as they couldn’t capitalise on Nigeria losing one of their players, Deborah Abiodun, due to a late red card.

Even so, Lacasse and Co. will be hoping to get their first win of the tournament against Katie McCabe’s Ireland on July 26th.

Below is the table for the current Group B standings after all teams have played one game. Catley & Foord’s Matilda’s top the table, Lacasse & D’Angelo’s Canada & Nigeria sit on one point while McCabe’s Ireland trail after their 1-0 defeat to Australia in the opening game of the tournament:

Michelle Maxwell

