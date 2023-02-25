Rodgers admits James Maddison could leave Leicester – Xhaka replacement at Arsenal?

According to Charles Watts, Arsenal have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire James Maddison (who they reportedly nearly signed in 2021 before Odegaard’s deal) and should not pass it up. Watts who is familiar with the 26-year-old’s situation at Leicester, on his Goal column, suggests the Englishman would be an ideal alternative for Granit Xhaka in Arteta’s starting lineup. Watts says, “Arsenal do already have Emile Smith Rowe, who will have his eyes on Xhaka’s role, but Maddison feels like the perfect candidate to come in and boost a squad that should, barring a dramatic late collapse, have Champions League football to contend with in 2023-24.”

Although Watts knows getting Maddison would be difficult due to his many suitors, he adds, “If Arsenal are not at the front of that queue, then they really should be.”

Maddison’s present contract at King Power Stadium expires in 2024, and with no indication that he will be extending his stay, he could be moved in the summer. Leicester are unlikely to want to lose another player on a free transfer, especially after Youri Tielemans departs this summer.

Notably, Brendan Rodgers hinted the door is open for Maddison to leave, saying, “Players’ careers are short and they always have to think about the future,” Rodgers said last week, while discussing Maddison’s situation.

“It’d be great (if Maddison signed a new contract). He’s a top player in the league. He’s shown that in his time here, but I won’t be begging for a player to stay.”

What a scouting weekend for Arsenal; if Maddison passes his fitness test, they may take a closer look at him today…

Sam P

———————————–

WATCH – Arteta discusses the Leicester challenge, injuries, contracts, new arrivals, and talks a lot about Bukayo Saka being targeted by opposing teams.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids