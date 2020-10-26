Rodgers reveals Arteta plans ‘worked out perfect’ for his side

Brendan Rodgers claimed that Mikel Arteta’s decision to play Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka on the left of a midfield three played into Leicester‘s hands.
The Gunners reverted to a back-four for the first time in the Premier League this season against the Foxes, and despite dominating the first-half, suffered defeat.
Arsenal will certainly feel hard done-by after dominating much of the match, but Leicester’s boss believed his game plan worked out perfectly, with Dennis Praet nullifying the strengths of Granit Xhaka, before unleashing Vardy in search of the win.
“We always felt we wanted to bring Jamie {Vardy} into the game at 60 minutes, to stretch the game behind,” Rodgers said after the match (via HITC).
“Arsenal’s quality and that of any top side you have to stay in the game. I like to deny space, but this Arsenal team press it high then space opens up for them. As it went on it worked out perfect for us.
“Our organisation could cope, Granit Xhaka coming to the side meant Dennis Praet could press him, but it was about closing the lines, concentrating and then playing through when we had the ball.”
This was Rodgers first win against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, with the Spaniard getting the better of his first two encounters, but this defeat will leave a bitter taste in the mouth.
The result also comes a week after Arsenal were dominant against Manchester City, and once again proved too wasteful in front of goal.
Whether Rodgers feels as though the game panned out to his advantage, you can’t help but feel his words would have been very different had Lacazette’s goal, or one of our many other clear-cut chances were put to bed, but our boys are suffering on that front.
Will the manager have the forwards all working on their finishing this week in order to rectify our sufferings of late?
Patrick
Goals win games. Arsenal need to score more goals. Auba Laca and Pepe need to step up.
Thank God there’s no Ozil to sacrifies!
This article made me laugh. “Dennis Praet nullifying the strengths of Granit Xhaka”? What strengths?
Xhaka couldn’t even pass back quick enough yesterday and lost the ball for a another Leicester attack!
Xhaka is not suited to a quick style of football. Fact!
I’ve always complained about Xhaka, and I’m still complaining. When was the last time Xhaka changed the game? He’s the master of back passes.
Well I think arsenal deserve to loss the game.playing just one midfield and two left back and two right back that rubbish.xhaka played most of the game at the left side,tiney was even in front of him,thesame with Dani who bellerin was in front of and u expect arsenal to win.nonsense
Everyone hammers Xhaka and he is out of form and not a phenomenal player, I get it. What about Dani C., Pepe, Lacca, Auba, Mustafi, Leno, was any of them really good?
Mustafi and Dani are obviously out of form. Dani should not gave started and Mustafi should not have been on bench, I would gave went for W. Saliba. Or any one who is actually fit.
And I do not know what is the matter with Pepe, he lost confidence and is worse than his first season and Arteta made it hard for him putting him out if position.
Lacca is hardworker, but he is unlucky and not in his best form. Unfortunately, Eddie is too raw to count on and lacks physicality.
Even Saka who was lively and skillful, he wants to shoot at every opportunity only that he was not shooting well.
Leno, crap positioning in Vardy’s goal and last match 2-3 errors. He is not good enough to be a top 4 number 1 in this form. He is still a good keeper but he needs to start focusing. Playing less matches can like in Europa can actually do him well.
Sorry for the mistakes, wrote that fast and upset.
Dani and xhaka are not out of form rather ith was arteta that is out of ideals.both played as left and right back yesterday with bellerin and tiney in front of both.what do you want them to do, to create from the midfield when arteta place Dem as right and left back. As for the strikers they are not out of form also infact they are doing their best. What else will they do when nobody is in d midfield to give Dem passes.
The formation I saw yesterday on paper was different from what happened on the pitch.on paper it was 4-3-3,on the pitch it was 4-2-1-3.
Bellerin – luiz- gab – tiney
Dani —————- xhaka
Thomas
Saka. – laca -. aba(c)
I can’t just get it, y 3 players stock on each wingers, y just only Thomas who was just irrelevant all through the game alone in the middle.with this arsenal is going nowhere.i expect easy win for United next match