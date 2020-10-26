Rodgers reveals Arteta plans ‘worked out perfect’ for his side

Brendan Rodgers claimed that Mikel Arteta’s decision to play Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka on the left of a midfield three played into Leicester‘s hands.

The Gunners reverted to a back-four for the first time in the Premier League this season against the Foxes, and despite dominating the first-half, suffered defeat.

Arsenal will certainly feel hard done-by after dominating much of the match, but Leicester’s boss believed his game plan worked out perfectly, with Dennis Praet nullifying the strengths of Granit Xhaka, before unleashing Vardy in search of the win.

“We always felt we wanted to bring Jamie {Vardy} into the game at 60 minutes, to stretch the game behind,” Rodgers said after the match (via HITC).

“Arsenal’s quality and that of any top side you have to stay in the game. I like to deny space, but this Arsenal team press it high then space opens up for them. As it went on it worked out perfect for us.

“Our organisation could cope, Granit Xhaka coming to the side meant Dennis Praet could press him, but it was about closing the lines, concentrating and then playing through when we had the ball.”

This was Rodgers first win against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, with the Spaniard getting the better of his first two encounters, but this defeat will leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

The result also comes a week after Arsenal were dominant against Manchester City, and once again proved too wasteful in front of goal.

Whether Rodgers feels as though the game panned out to his advantage, you can’t help but feel his words would have been very different had Lacazette’s goal, or one of our many other clear-cut chances were put to bed, but our boys are suffering on that front.

Will the manager have the forwards all working on their finishing this week in order to rectify our sufferings of late?

Patrick