Brendan Rodgers warns Arsenal about growing expectations

Brendan Rodgers was in an unlikely title race a few years back when Liverpool nearly won the Premier League in the 2013/2014 season.

Manchester City was their main competitor at the time and the Reds had one of the best chances in their history to end years of hurt.

However, the pressure was eventually too much and they lost to City after a late capitulation in the final weeks of the season.

As he prepares his Leicester side to face league leaders Arsenal this weekend, Rodgers has some advice for the Gunners.

The Foxes manager said via The Daily Mail:

‘There’s definitely a change in emotion, that’s for sure.

‘That’s the key aspect of it and we’re not really even at that stage yet.

‘You see the excitement there with how Arsenal are playing and you sense the supporters feel they have an opportunity – which they do have.

‘But it’s really not until you get to 10 games to go and then five games to go. If they’re still up there, which I believe they will be, then the expectation on everything and the emotion grows even more.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We last won the league in 2003/4 and some of our current players still need to gain the experience of winning trophies.

However, the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko won the league and several trophies when they played at Man City and could help us get the other players around them to stay consistent.

WATCH – Arteta discusses the Leicester challenge, injuries, contracts, new arrivals, and talks a lot about Bukayo Saka being targeted by opposing teams.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids