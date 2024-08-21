Rodri admits Arsenal is now at Manchester City’s level

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has acknowledged Arsenal’s growth as the Gunners continue their pursuit of the Premier League title.
Arsenal remains determined to end their two-decade wait for another league crown.
In the last two seasons, they have come close to achieving this goal, but Manchester City has edged them out on both occasions.
Last season saw Arsenal push City to the very end, taking the title race down to the final moments of the campaign.
Although they fell short, Arsenal demonstrated they are now capable of competing at the highest level and potentially winning the league.
Rodri recognises Arsenal as a formidable rival and believes that Mikel Arteta’s team has now reached the same level as City.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘They (Arsenal) have done great.
‘I would say they’re at the same level as us and for sure, they’re going to be there.
‘They’ve shown their character and that they can fight until the end. We expect the same team – a team that can win 20 games in a row so we will have to push ourselves to our limits again if we want to win the title.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have been much improved in the last two terms and hopefully, it will be a third time lucky by next summer.
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think we are below City and have not reached their level. Proof is in the league.
We are now at their level and at the same time we have a greater thirst for the title. For this year I am very optimistic that we will finish first. Siti is no longer scared.
I don’t think we’re at the level of Man City. We could finish third this season.
I don’t think we are at City’s level, we have nothing to show for it, no silverware.
We are improving, we can compete with City, but not sure we can best them yet. Let us achieve something first before making any comparisons.
As far as “hunger” goes, City still has the edge in my opinion. They finish off strong whenever they had a chance, and we have yet to do the same.
Hopefully as we develop and mature as a team this is the next step.
We are at there level now. The stats shows 2 point difference and just 5 goal difference. The title would have gone either way on the last day. We need to sustain that performance and improve our performance against Aston Villa that’s all. We took 4 points off city last season. If we replicate that performance this season we might end up with the league. The record shows that it was a very big performance in premier League history. In some seasons past, that point tally would have been enough to win it. You won’t be saying we are not at there level had Son scored that glorious chance for spurs against city, a chance that had Guardiola lying down on the ground.
I guess that’s the “what if” scenario. Unfortunately, it’s only the “what is” scenario that counts in the end, and in the record books as well.
There’s no guarantee that any team – City, Arsenal, anyone – will necessarily replicate (let alone surpass) their performance in the previous season. We’ll just have to wait and see.
I think he was talking about Arsenal now (in 2024-25), wasn’t he. Clearly Arsenal haven’t matched City previously because, as others have said, there’s no silverware to show for it (a bit of a giveaway really).
Only time will tell if Arsenal can match (or overtake, more accurately) City this season. It’s far, far too early to make predictions one way or the other. For a start the transfer window hasn’t closed (although it’s certainly beginning to) so there may be moves left by City and/or Arsenal that could alter the relative squad strength of one or the other.
We’ll get a little better idea after ten PL games or so I would think. Although as the last two seasons have shown – in City’s favour, unfortunately – it’s not how you start but how you finish the season that counts.