Rodri admits Arsenal is now at Manchester City’s level

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has acknowledged Arsenal’s growth as the Gunners continue their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Arsenal remains determined to end their two-decade wait for another league crown.

In the last two seasons, they have come close to achieving this goal, but Manchester City has edged them out on both occasions.

Last season saw Arsenal push City to the very end, taking the title race down to the final moments of the campaign.

Although they fell short, Arsenal demonstrated they are now capable of competing at the highest level and potentially winning the league.

Rodri recognises Arsenal as a formidable rival and believes that Mikel Arteta’s team has now reached the same level as City.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘They (Arsenal) have done great.

‘I would say they’re at the same level as us and for sure, they’re going to be there.

‘They’ve shown their character and that they can fight until the end. We expect the same team – a team that can win 20 games in a row so we will have to push ourselves to our limits again if we want to win the title.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been much improved in the last two terms and hopefully, it will be a third time lucky by next summer.

