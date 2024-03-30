Rodri discusses Arsenal game and what Man City must do

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has commented on the Premier League title race this season and admits they have to win their remaining matches, which starts with the fixture against Arsenal.

Arsenal visits the Etihad this weekend to face City in a must-win game for both clubs as the Gunners seek to ensure they remain at the top of the league standings.

Liverpool will have a chance to go top before Arsenal and City meet because the Reds play a few hours earlier.

Arsenal’s game against City is the match of the weekend, and Rodri knows his team has no more margin for error, as they have already lost enough games.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s visit, he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘It’s not just this game that’s like a final, it’s all of them until the end of the season.

‘We’re still in every competition, but any game that you lose can practically leave you out of the running.

‘That’s the level this league demands from you, to reach between 90 and 100 points to be able to win it. So we have to win practically every game and that starts against Arsenal.

‘We have the experience from previous years in managing these situations. This is the moment to give everything. We must win and we must win with our philosophy.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are in a similar position to City; we must keep our winning run going and win our remaining games of the season.

Our players have been fantastic this year and we back them to maintain their fine run of form in the game against City, but that does not mean it will be an easy fixture.

