Rodri expects Arsenal to push Man City all the way for the league title

Manchester City midfielder Rodri anticipates a persistent challenge from Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season. The Gunners reignited their pursuit of the title by securing a victory against Liverpool in their recent fixture. This triumph was crucial for Arsenal, as it halted Liverpool’s dominance at the top of the table and allowed them to re-enter contention.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal demonstrated their competitiveness by successfully thwarting Liverpool’s title ambitions, thereby positioning themselves as contenders alongside City and the Reds in a tightly contested three-way battle for the title.

Despite enduring a challenging period, Manchester City has reemerged as the frontrunners to clinch the league title. Nonetheless, Rodri acknowledges the resilience of both Liverpool and Arsenal, expressing his expectation for them to remain formidable challengers throughout the remainder of the season.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I knew Liverpool would come back, Liverpool with [Jurgen] Klopp and the players they had all these years. Of course it was a new cycle for them, all those players leaving but you see the way they play. It’s the same.

‘They changed the players but they play the same and I expect them to be there.

‘We all see what Arsenal are able to do. They beat Liverpool in a very good way. It’s a team that last year, they almost did everything perfect. Almost.

‘They are doing great, so they will be there as well.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rodri has been winning trophies long enough to know when the race is tight.

That win against Liverpool has brought us back to life and we now have to take full advantage of it.

