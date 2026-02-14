Rodri gets into FA hot water, which can help Arsenal

Rodri has been charged by the Football Association following his comments after Manchester City’s draw against Tottenham. The midfielder expressed clear frustration with the result and, during his post-match interview, suggested that the referee did not want City to win the game.

He implied that match officials were acting against the former Premier League champions, remarks that have now led to formal action. The governing body has given him several days to respond to the charge and provide an explanation for statements that were deemed inappropriate.

Potential Consequences for Manchester City

According to Metro Sport, Rodri could face a suspension of several matches if the charge is upheld. Such an outcome would represent a significant setback for Manchester City at a crucial stage of the season. Rodri remains one of the most influential players in the squad, providing balance, composure and defensive assurance in midfield.

His importance has been evident in recent campaigns. City have struggled during periods when he was unavailable through injury, both at the start of this season and last term. When he plays, the team appear more structured and secure, and his absence often leaves them vulnerable in transitions and defensive phases.

With several demanding fixtures on the horizon, Manchester City will hope to avoid losing such a pivotal figure. They remain in pursuit of Arsenal in the title race and cannot afford unnecessary setbacks. Dropped points in the coming weeks could significantly hinder their ambitions.

Arsenal Must Focus on Their Own Task

While any suspension for Rodri may be viewed by some as beneficial to Arsenal, the Gunners must remain concentrated on their own performances. Title challenges are defined by consistency, and Arsenal cannot rely on the misfortune of their rivals to achieve success.

Their recent slip against Brentford serves as a reminder that focus and discipline are essential in every fixture. Regardless of developments elsewhere, Arsenal’s primary objective must be to maintain high standards and avoid further costly errors as the season progresses.

