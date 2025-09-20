Rodri sends a message to Arsenal ahead of the Sunday game

Arsenal face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend in what promises to be another stern examination of their title credentials.

The Gunners have secured three wins from their opening four league fixtures, with their only setback being a loss against Liverpool. Given that Liverpool is also a direct competitor in the title race, matches of this nature are regarded as crucial opportunities to assert dominance.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent start to the campaign. However, they arrive at the Emirates buoyed by successive victories over Manchester United and Napoli, results which have helped to restore confidence. City will travel to north London with momentum on their side and will be determined to test Arsenal in much the same way Liverpool did earlier in the season.

Rodri’s Confident Message

Rodri has already made his intentions clear ahead of the encounter. Speaking via the Metro, the Spanish midfielder stated, “We’re going with the mentality to win there. I don’t care what happened last season, I don’t care. We have the level to go there and show again our best shape. We know they’re an unbelievable team, they reformed the team every single year with incredible signings and every day they’re potentially better and better.”

His words illustrate the confidence within the City camp, underlining their determination to impose themselves despite Arsenal’s strong record in recent meetings.

Arsenal’s Recent Edge Over City

Arsenal’s performances against Manchester City in recent times provide reasons for optimism. The Gunners triumphed in the corresponding fixture at the Emirates last season and remain unbeaten in their last five competitive encounters with the Citizens. This run suggests that the team are no longer daunted by facing Pep Guardiola’s side, instead approaching such matches with greater belief.

The challenge, however, remains substantial. Arsenal must demonstrate not only resilience but also efficiency in front of goal if they are to emerge victorious. With home advantage, expectations are heightened, and the pressure to deliver a strong performance is even greater than it was against Liverpool.

Ultimately, this fixture represents more than just another three points, it is a chance for Arsenal to reinforce their status as genuine title contenders while simultaneously testing themselves against one of the most formidable squads in Europe.

