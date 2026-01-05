Rodri sends message to Arsenal after Manchester City dropped points

Manchester City dropped further ground in the Premier League title race after being held to a 1-1 draw by Chelsea yesterday, a result that has allowed Arsenal to move six points clear at the top of the table. The outcome has strengthened the view among many observers that Arsenal are now the leading favourites to lift the league title at the end of the season.
Arsenal Strengthen Their Position
Arsenal have continued to respond positively to the growing expectations placed upon them. Over the weekend, the Gunners secured a hard-fought victory against a stubborn Bournemouth side, demonstrating both resilience and composure. It was the type of win often associated with champions, as they found a way to collect three points even when faced with strong resistance.
The depth and quality of Arsenal’s squad have been a major factor in their success. With strength in multiple positions, they are well equipped to cope with the demands of a long season. If the team can consistently perform at a high level, there is a strong belief that they will maintain their winning momentum and remain in control of the title race.
City Refuses to Concede Defeat
Despite Arsenal’s advantage, Manchester City remain a formidable opponent. Their experience of winning the Premier League multiple times in recent years has led many to view them as the side most capable of mounting a late challenge. That reputation has been built on their ability to navigate pressure situations and deliver results when it matters most.
This season, however, inconsistency has been an issue for City, much as it was during the previous campaign. The draw against Chelsea represented another missed opportunity and dealt a blow to their hopes of keeping pace with Arsenal. Even so, there is no sense of resignation within the City camp.
Following the match, Rodri insisted that the title race is far from over. Speaking via the Metro, he said, “There is still a long way, and we just need to focus on the next games.”
His comments reflect a determination to keep pushing despite the setback. While Arsenal hold a commanding position, City’s belief and experience ensure the contest remains alive as the season progresses.
Thanks Chelsea lol.
6 points ahead, let’s hopefully increase that lead
A couple of years ago we remember Rodri pointing his finger to his temple to indicate Arsenal’s mental block/bottle job to making a successful title charge. This season that gesture is changed to putting his hands on the top of his head and get bewildered by the resolution of Arsenal players to lifting the EPL trophy after 22 years.