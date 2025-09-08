Martin Zubimendi now has 21 caps for the Spanish national team, and it is widely expected that this number will continue to rise. The Arsenal midfielder has established himself as a key figure for both club and country, consistently performing at a high level whenever he features.

Transition within the Spanish Midfield

While Ballon d’Or winner Rodri remains the most important midfielder for La Roja, there is growing recognition that a transition may be on the horizon. At 29 years of age, and following the long-term injury he sustained last season, questions are beginning to surface about how much longer he will command the same influence in the Spanish setup. Although still an outstanding player, the natural progression of the squad suggests that the time may soon come for a new leader to emerge in midfield.

Zubimendi, through his consistency and tactical intelligence, has positioned himself as the natural successor. His reliability and disciplined approach have made him one of the first names on the Spain team sheet, and his impact continues to grow with each international appearance.

Rodri’s Endorsement of Zubimendi

Rodri himself appears to recognise this changing of the guard and has already identified Zubimendi as his successor. Speaking to Metro, he said, “He’s a great player. He has the discipline and mentality that can lead him to become one of the best, if he isn’t already. I spoke to him the other day and told him it was his time, that I was leaving him the keys to the team.”

These remarks underline the high regard in which Zubimendi is held by one of the most accomplished midfielders in world football. For Arsenal and Spain alike, the acknowledgement carries significant weight, reflecting not only Zubimendi’s technical quality but also his leadership potential.

As Spain continues to evolve, the presence of a figure like Zubimendi provides assurance that the national team is well equipped to maintain its high standards in midfield. With the endorsement of Rodri and the trust of his coaches, Zubimendi looks set to become an indispensable part of Spain’s future, guiding the team through the next era of international football.

