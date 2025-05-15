Rodrygo linked with Arsenal but Spanish winger remains top of the wishlist

Arsenal’s primary objective ahead of the summer transfer window remains the acquisition of a new striker. However, according to Football Transfers, a winger is also high on the club’s agenda as they look to strengthen their attacking options. In their pursuit, the Gunners are reportedly exploring a wide range of possibilities, and one name gaining increasing attention is Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

Rodrigo to Arsenal?

The Brazilian international is currently unsettled in the Spanish capital and is reportedly ready to leave the club. The publication claims that Rodrygo’s discontent stems from being displaced in the starting eleven, following the arrivals of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé. The player is said to feel that his previously pivotal role at Real Madrid has diminished significantly. Marca further reports that Rodrygo did not feature in the most recent El Clasico due to his unwillingness to continue playing for the club.

This development could serve as encouragement for Arsenal, should they choose to pursue the 24-year-old, whose estimated transfer fee stands in the region of €100 million. Such a move would undoubtedly require a substantial financial commitment from the North London side.

Williams still the favoured option for the left flank

Despite the potential availability of Rodrygo, Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Spanish winger Nico Williams appears to remain intact. Football Transfers reports that Williams continues to be the top target for the Gunners in their search for wide reinforcements. The Athletic Bilbao star has been on the club’s radar since the previous summer, with admiration for his qualities predating that window.

Although Williams has previously shown reluctance to leave Bilbao, the current expectation is that he will depart the club this summer. This aligns with Arsenal’s ambitions, although Barcelona remain strong contenders for his signature. The Catalan club narrowly missed out on signing him last year despite reports of an advanced agreement, and they are expected to reignite their efforts.

Arsenal could, however, hold an edge in the financial department. Their more stable economic position might prove decisive, particularly as Williams is believed to command significant wages.

Both players would be exciting additions to the squad. But if you could only pick one, who would it be? Please put your thoughts in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.