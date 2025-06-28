Rodrygo or Noni Madueke – Which player is better suited for Arsenal?

Arsenal are actively exploring their options in the transfer market as they seek to add a new winger to their squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The Gunners have already been linked with several wide players this summer, and the latest names to emerge are Rodrygo of Real Madrid and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.

The Gunners already boast two top-class wingers in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. However, last season exposed the lack of depth in wide areas, particularly when Saka missed a string of matches through injury. With Mikel Arteta intent on ending Arsenal’s long wait for silverware, adding more quality to key areas has become a clear priority.

Two Wingers on the Radar

Both Rodrygo and Madueke are exciting talents with differing profiles. Madueke featured regularly for Chelsea last term, appearing in 32 Premier League matches. He finished the season with seven goals and three assists, playing a part in their successful Europa Conference League campaign. At just 23, he still has plenty of potential to grow and is already proven in the English top flight.

Rodrygo, on the other hand, brings the experience of playing at the highest level with one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Brazilian international has been part of a Real Madrid side that lifted both La Liga and the Champions League in 2022 and 2024. He scored six goals and registered five assists in 30 league appearances last season, often operating in a highly competitive forward line. Though he has never played in the Premier League, his big-game experience could prove invaluable.

Arsenal’s Ambition

Adding a player of Rodrygo’s pedigree would certainly be seen as a statement of intent, while Madueke represents a more familiar and potentially more affordable option. Either way, the club’s willingness to invest in a new winger shows the level of ambition under Arteta’s leadership.

Depth and rotation are vital for any side looking to compete across multiple competitions, and Arsenal will hope that any new arrival can provide the necessary cover and competition to push Saka and Martinelli to new heights.

Which of the two do you think would suit Arsenal better, a proven European performer in Rodrygo or a Premier League-ready winger like Madueke?