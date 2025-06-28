Rodrygo or Noni Madueke – Which player is better suited for Arsenal?

Arsenal are actively exploring their options in the transfer market as they seek to add a new winger to their squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. The Gunners have already been linked with several wide players this summer, and the latest names to emerge are Rodrygo of Real Madrid and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke.
The Gunners already boast two top-class wingers in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. However, last season exposed the lack of depth in wide areas, particularly when Saka missed a string of matches through injury. With Mikel Arteta intent on ending Arsenal’s long wait for silverware, adding more quality to key areas has become a clear priority.
Two Wingers on the Radar
Both Rodrygo and Madueke are exciting talents with differing profiles. Madueke featured regularly for Chelsea last term, appearing in 32 Premier League matches. He finished the season with seven goals and three assists, playing a part in their successful Europa Conference League campaign. At just 23, he still has plenty of potential to grow and is already proven in the English top flight.
Rodrygo, on the other hand, brings the experience of playing at the highest level with one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Brazilian international has been part of a Real Madrid side that lifted both La Liga and the Champions League in 2022 and 2024. He scored six goals and registered five assists in 30 league appearances last season, often operating in a highly competitive forward line. Though he has never played in the Premier League, his big-game experience could prove invaluable.
Arsenal’s Ambition
Adding a player of Rodrygo’s pedigree would certainly be seen as a statement of intent, while Madueke represents a more familiar and potentially more affordable option. Either way, the club’s willingness to invest in a new winger shows the level of ambition under Arteta’s leadership.
Depth and rotation are vital for any side looking to compete across multiple competitions, and Arsenal will hope that any new arrival can provide the necessary cover and competition to push Saka and Martinelli to new heights.
Which of the two do you think would suit Arsenal better, a proven European performer in Rodrygo or a Premier League-ready winger like Madueke?
This is easy. Rafael Leao
Reports I’ve read are we in for EZe ,makes sense but will the club want to pay the 68 million required ? Very doubtful,probably string them along until another club(spurs ) comes in and he’s gone .
Has for the 2 mentioned, Madueke -absolutely not .
Rodrigo would be a nice ,but no chance he comes here .
Unless we can’t get Eze may as well just stick with Martinelli and save the money for what we actually require (a striker ).
Pretty sure those in the know (Ornstein etc) are saying Arsenal’s priority is a striker and a LW, but that we’re also wanting cover for Saka – so I don’t think its a case of Rodrygo or Mudueke but rather Rodyrgo to start on the left and Madueke to cover Saka. If thats the case and we can get Madueke for under £40m then thats decent business. Those who think Noni ain’t great he manage over 15 g/a contributions last season and is still young, I think MA could fine-tune him. Or, there’s the links to Mbeumo (now set for United) and Kudus, so it really feels like we’re strengthening all three forward roles.
Eze for me, a proven PL player who can score goals out of nothing.
A tried and tested player who will be excellent competition for both Martinelli and Saka.
Just read that Partey has signed a new contract – not yet on the official website, so could just be media BS again.
Ken, the other day you mentioned Kenny Rolfe. He’s been having quite serious health problems, which may well be the reason he doesn’t post on here.
Several reports today suggest Partey is off to Fenerbahce. We’ll have to see.
My vote goes for Noni Madueke – young, home-grown, PL-boiled. He is the closest thing to a Saka option which, I think, is what we need more critically.
Last season during Saka’s injury, both Martinelli and Trossard struggled to fill the RW position. Both of them look more comfortable playing from the left.
+1 for Madueke or Dibling, because Saka should get a strong competitor for the inverted RW role since he rarely reached the byline last season
We also need to replace Trossard because he’s becoming too slow and reckless to compete with Martinelli, but Rodrygo would be too expensive for that
Arteta should try Oulad-M’hand or another young LW to succeed Trossard instead of signing another AM like Eze
Another option would be Garnacho if his price tag could be lowered
Oulad-M’hand is leaving (released) – I was surprised, as he looked to have solid potential