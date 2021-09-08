Roma already making plans to sign Arsenal target

AS Roma will resume talks to sign Denis Zakaria in the January transfer window despite interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Switzerland international and Bild’s Christian Falk tweeted last month to confirm that the Gunners were in talks over a move for him.

He has a year left on his current deal at Borussia Monchengladbach and he has refused to extend his current contract with them.

Because of that, they have reduced his role in the current campaign as they prepare to lose him next summer.

Todofichajes says AS Roma spent much of the last transfer window trying to do a deal with Arsenal for Granit Xhaka.

When they couldn’t get that done, they turned to Zakaria, but the time was too short for them to complete his transfer.

Jose Mourinho remains keen to work with the 24-year-old and has told the Romans to return with a new, improved offer for him.

The report claims that they will not wait for him to become a free agent, especially now that he isn’t playing often and they will launch an assault for his signature next winter.

If Arsenal still wants Zakaria for free, they might have to convince him to sign a pre-contract agreement in the next transfer window.