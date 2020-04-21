Roma and Arsenal agree to a mini loan extension for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Arsenal has agreed to extend Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan deal at AS Roma so he can help the Italians complete the Serie A season claims the Daily Mail.

The Armenian joined the Italians in the summer after Unai Emery declared that he was surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

His loan deal in the Italian capital seems to have revitalised him as he has been in fine form, although his season has been disrupted by injuries.

The Italians have therefore got an extension on his deal, which would have expired at the end of June.

Reports project the Serie A to play on until August and that necessitated a new agreement since the Italians wanted to keep him until they complete this season.

He has scored six times for them during this campaign and he has also provided several assists which is one reason that they are considering making the move permanent.

The Italians are struggling to agree on a permanent fee with the Gunners because Arsenal is looking for more than £20 million.

The Armenian would have just a season left on his current deal when he returns and that could force the Gunners to allow him to see out his contract at the Emirates next season.