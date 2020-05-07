Roma asking for more help from Arsenal over Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s salary

Despite struggling to meet Arsenal’s asking price for the attacker, AS Roma is also looking to ask Arsenal to pay some of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s salary to make his permanent move to Rome happen.

The Armenian has been on loan at the Italian side this season after becoming surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

He has rediscovered his form in Italy and although he has also struggled with injuries, the Italians want to make his loan move permanent

According to ESPN, both teams have been in talks over the transfer of the player, but an agreement has been hard to come by.

The Gunners have lowered their asking price to £10 million, but it appears to be too much for Roma to pay.

The Italians want more discounts and sources have told ESPN that they want the Gunners to help pay some of his £180k per week wages for the permanent transfer to happen.

Arsenal doesn’t see a future with the former Manchester United man and they are desperate to get his wages off their books, however, the Gunners believe that his new form should net them some money from his sale.

If I am getting this right, Roma wants Mkhitaryan for as little as possible AND to have Arsenal pay some of his wages. Now, if the word delusional was ever appropriate, it is now. Someone needs to tell them what is actually involved when a player is sold.

But the really sad thing is, I would not put it past Arsenal to agree to something like this.