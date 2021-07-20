Roma ‘feeling confident’ as they prepare new Granit Xhaka offer with agreement made

The drawn out transfer of Granit Xhaka could finally be moving along after the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga, with Roma claimed to be confident in getting their man from Arsenal.

The Gunners confirmed the arrival of the Belgian midfielder yesterday, have initially opened talks with Anderlecht just before Euro 2020, and his presence in North London could well aid Arsenal’s decision to allow Xhaka to depart.

Jose Mourinho is claimed to be a keen admirer of the Swiss international, and his club appear to be closing in on his signature, with Fabrizio Romano insisting that terms have already been agreed between the player and Roma.

The Giallorossi still need to agree the makeup of the transfer with the North London club however, but Romano insists that the Serie A side are now confident that they will be able to complete the deal, with Xhaka making it his priority to make the move to the Stadio Olimpico.

AS Roma are preparing their new bid to sign Granit Xhaka. They’re now feeling confident as personal terms are agreed, Xhaka is pushing to join Roma as priority… and he knows how strongly Mourinho wants him 🔴🇨🇭 #ASRoma #AFC Arsenal are open to sell Xhaka after signing Lokonga. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2021

Is Lokonga’s arrival enough to cover the departure of Xhaka?

Patrick

