According to the Mirror via Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport, Roma have started negotiations with Arsenal over the permanent signing of loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

After falling out of favour with the Gunners, Mkhitaryan joined the Serie A giants on a season-long loan last summer.

La Gazetta report that Paulo Fonseca’s side are keen on keeping hold of the Armenian star, but tis will be dependent on a few factors.

Arsenal’s price-tag for the 31-year-old will of course be key to any negotiations advancing.

The report also adds that the length of contract that Mkhitaryan demands is crucial, with Roma set to pull out of talks if the playmaker seeks a three-year deal.

Despite some injury troubles this season, Mkhitaryan has impressed for Roma.

The attacking midfielder has scored six goals and registered three assists from 17 appearances across all competitions.

Mkhitaryan struggled to show the same level of talent that he displayed with Borussia Dortmund at both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Should the Gunners prioritise the star’s permanent sale this summer or does the ace deserve a chance under Mikel Arteta?