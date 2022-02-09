Roma intending to make new bid for Xhaka this summer

Xhaka’s time at Arsenal seems like it’s coming to an end

According to Football.London, Roma are expected to make a fresh move for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Even though there has been no fresh contact between the clubs since last summer, the Italian giants are still believed to be very interested in the Swiss international.

The report further suggests that Xhaka himself is open to working with the Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho.

Despite being an influential player both on and off pitch at the Emirates Stadium, the 29-year-old’s career in London has been plagued by silly mistakes.

Arsenal have long-term midfield targets – Ruben Neves was considered as a possible replacement for Granit Xhaka last summer & his performances for Wolves this season have done little to dissuade the club of their interest. [@TheAthleticUK] #afc pic.twitter.com/CB8lRStxl0 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 25, 2022

If the Gunners find a good enough replacement, fans will hardly lose any sleep over Xhaka switching the English capital for the Italian.

Plenty of names have already been thrown in the ring. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Palmeiras’ Danilo are three names which were heavily linked with the club last month.

Whereas, a deal for Bruno Guimaraes was not pursued with any intensity, while talks of Arthur Melo always revolved around the short-term needs of the club.

Xhaka + £30m for Tammy, make it happen https://t.co/C6WGDx12w7 — Adam Rae Voge (@adamvoge) February 8, 2022

Mourinho is believed to be keen on adding Xhaka to his ranks, not just because of what he’s capable of doing on the grass, but also off it, especially in the dressing room.

The Swiss has always been one of the first names on the teamsheet at Arsenal since his arrival in 2016.

He was always on good terms with Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery, Freddie Ljungberg and now Mikel Arteta. Every manager has spoken highly of him which tells a lot about his professionalism.

Thus, it makes a lot of sense that Mourinho is desperate to see the Swiss international in Roma colors and contribute psychologically to a team which has been underwhelming in the past few years.

In the summer, Granit Xhaka might not be the only Arsenal player to move to Rome. Ainsley Maitland-Niles made a temporary switch and might make his stay permanent.

The Englishman has already made five appearances for the Giallorossi and his departure from Emirates almost appears inevitable.

