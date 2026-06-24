Roma is waiting on Arsenal to make a move for one of their stars

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manu Koné. According to Goal, Roma want the Gunners to make the transfer happen because they need the money.

Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring the situation, while Roma are reportedly open to negotiations as they assess their financial position.

Kone is one of the finest midfielders in Italy, which is why the Gunners are keen to add him to their squad, alongside interest from several other clubs.

The Frenchman made the France squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which shows how impressive he has been over the last season, and he could be a fine addition to Arsenal’s squad.

His performances at international level have also contributed to rising expectations around his future, with clubs continuing to monitor his development closely.

Arsenal Midfield Plans and Competition for Manu Kone

Arsenal are expected to continue assessing alternatives before making a final decision on their midfield targets.

The Gunners are focused on ensuring any new arrival strengthens the squad immediately, rather than making a signing based solely on availability or external pressure.

Competition for midfield reinforcements remains strong across Europe, which means Arsenal are taking a measured approach to their recruitment strategy.

Roma Transfer Strategy and Financial Motivation

The report says Roma want to sign Mason Greenwood in this window, and they need money to fund a move for the attacker, which could come from selling Kone.

This is why they hope Arsenal become serious about signing the Frenchman in this transfer window and add him to their squad before the deadline. However, they are also open to selling him to other interested clubs.

At the same time, Roma are continuing to evaluate squad changes as they balance sporting ambitions with financial considerations during the current window.

Clubs across Europe are expected to remain attentive to any developments, as Roma’s position could influence negotiations involving multiple players before the deadline arrives.

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