Roma look set to send Maitland-Niles back to Arsenal – Then what?

It has been widely reported that Jose Mourinho has been very keen from last summer on signing Granit Xhaka from Arsenal, but the Swiss midfielder was instead given a contract extension by Arteta and remains one of the first names on his team sheet.
Rumours continued into the January window, but with Arteta refusing to even talk to them, Mourinho agreed to take Ainslrey Maitland-Niles to Rome instead on a six month loan with an option to buy.
AMN wanted to move away from Arsenal last summer as well, but Arteta persuaded him to stay on as a backup, but he only actually managed 4 full games this season, so it was no surprise he was desperate to find another club in January and jumped at the chance to join Roma.
His time in Italy started very promisingly with him playing the whole 90 minutes in his first two games, but since then he has not completed a full game, and Mourinho has sounded less than impressed. Last month when asked about his two January arrivals, Maitland-Niles and Sergio Oliveira, Mourinho said, “They haven’t impacted a lot.
“Maybe they haven’t settled in yet. They have a hard time grasping the type of football in Italy.
“English and Portuguese football is quite different.
“If you join a team that is not in good condition, it’s not easy to fit in.
They are players who have come to complete a staff. They aren’t ones who make the difference.”
Things reached a head this weekend, when Mourinho left Maitland-Niles out completely, in favour of giving a debut to the 29 year-old Nicola Zalewski, making it even more certain that Maitland-Niles will be returning to the Emirates this summer.
The question is; What will Arteta do with him if he does return?
No offence, but he’s a very average player, not what arsenal need. Even for bench warmer, arsenal need to find a better replacement. I would say sell him this summer for highest bid suitor and invest in another better midfielder.
Not sure about his contract, but he would solve the backup RB issue for next year. Save that money and address backup RB next summer in 2023.
Perhaps our young players on loan would be ready to step up then in 2023.
Welcome him back with open arms
Still a decent player to have in the squad and once you are in a squad you have the possibility of getting a game or two and therefore the opportunity to get into the starting 11
Loans are difficult for all players anywhere, joining a Club mid season who aren’t playing particularly well, working with someone like Mourinho in a different League in a different country as a predominately defensive player is even more difficult
At least if you are an attacking player you can make your mark a bit, like Joe did at Newcastle last season
I’m sure AMN would have enjoyed the experience and learnt quite a bit if he does indeed come back to us at the end of the season, so good on him for giving it a go
This could be a blessing in disguise.during his time in Italy,he might realise that it wasn’t that bad at Arsenal and would even settle for being Tomi’s back up, who knows?