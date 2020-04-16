Roma make Arsenal defender a summer target if they cannot sign Chris Smalling

A report in Italy is claiming that AS Roma will abandon their pursuit of Chris Smalling and target Arsenal’s Sokratis instead.

The Italians have been looking at ways to make their loan move for Smalling permanent, but they cannot meet Manchester United’s £21 million valuation of the defender.

Arsenal is also in the running to sign Smalling and the Gunners could be set to land the Englishman as a direct replacement for Sokratis.

The report in CalcioMercato claims that AS Roma are now considering several alternatives to Smalling, they include Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen and Sokratis.

Sokratis has struggled to play for the Gunners this year as Mikel Arteta has preferred the other centre backs at his disposal.

He played the club’s last few games as a right-back and he looks to be weighing up his options ahead of the transfer window.

Earlier reports claimed that he is considering his future at the Emirates following a reduction to his playing time.

This could be good news for Roma because the Gunners might just welcome their interest in the Greek defender.

Mikel Arteta is set to welcome William Saliba from his loan spell at Saint Etienne in the summer, and he could also make Pablo Mari’s move permanent.