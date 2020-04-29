Roma manager speaks about Henrikh Mkhitaryan and what they want

AS Roma manager, Paulo Fonseca has insisted that Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to remain at the Italian side, and he also wants to keep the Armenian.

Mkhitaryan has been on loan at Roma this season and he has enjoyed a mini-revival under the floodlights in Rome.

However, Roma is struggling to meet Arsenal’s asking price and the Gunners remain adamant in their demands.

Although Mikel Arteta has opened the door for the former Manchester United man to reignite his Arsenal career, the Gunners would rather cash in on him.

Fonseca has maintained that he loves the player and wants to manage him again next season.

He recently spoke to a Russian TV show as reported by the Express and maintained his stance on the player’s future.

“I want him to stay and he also wants to stay,” Fonseca told Russian TV show Great Football.

“However, it should be clear that everything is now on hiatus, and we’ll have to talk to Arsenal. I want to continue working with him because he’s a great player and a great man.”

Arsenal might be forced to eventually take what Roma can offer for the attacker because he is already over 30 and his current Arsenal deal will expire at the end of next season.