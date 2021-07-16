Roma playing the waiting game as Arsenal close in on Xhaka replacement

Roma are claimed to be waiting on Arsenal to confirm the signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga at present, with their offer still waiting on the table.

The Gunners are believed to be close to announcing the Belgian midfielder in the coming days, having entered into talks to sign him some time ago.

Nuno Tavares was eventually signed ahead of him as our new back-up left-back to Kieran Tierney, but it is in midfield that we re lightest in options.

Dani Ceballos has already left after his second season-long loan spell, while Granit Xhaka is thoroughly expected to leave the club, with Roma claimed to have agreed personal according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Fabrizio Romano insists that the offer remains on the table as the Italian side await us to confirm our own midfield additions, with Lokonga’s announcement expected to see the deal for Xhaka progress.

The ‘In the Know’ journalist also adds that all the paperwork is signed on our bid to bring in the 21 year-old Belgian, with hope that he could join up with the squad for pre-season, although our friendly with Rangers tomorrow looks extremely unlikely for Sambi, while Tavares could well make his debut.

Does Xhaka’s exit appear a formality at this point? Admin Pat certainly doesn’t believe there is any truth in these reports, but I believe there is too much smoke for there not to be fire…

Patrick